Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 75 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

MLM stock opened at $363.26 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $239.70 and a 12 month high of $391.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $366.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

