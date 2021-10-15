Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $555.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $627.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $561.34. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,535,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. Benchmark increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $691.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

