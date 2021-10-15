Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,644,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,993,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,183,000 after purchasing an additional 88,425 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 158,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,032,000 after purchasing an additional 87,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,518,000.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $133.27 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.77 and a twelve month high of $137.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.364 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

