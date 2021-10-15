Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $179,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000.

BBEU stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.91.

