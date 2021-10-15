Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $409,000 Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $178.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.68 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.19 and its 200 day moving average is $165.07.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 73,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $12,345,919.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,813 shares of company stock worth $40,779,494. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

