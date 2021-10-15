Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $288.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.60 and a 12-month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

