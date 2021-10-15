Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 1,354 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 2.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 2.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Western Union alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on WU. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

NYSE WU opened at $20.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.