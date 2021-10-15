Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 1,857 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 315.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $246.86 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.01 and a 52-week high of $249.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

