Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.43.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $171.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.28.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.603 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

