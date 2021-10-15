Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $111.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BC. BNP Paribas began coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.87.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $99.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.38.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 114.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,081,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,130,000 after acquiring an additional 576,430 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,314,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Brunswick by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,216,000 after purchasing an additional 372,764 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,976,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,395,000 after purchasing an additional 282,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

