BSCView Reaches Market Capitalization of $286,112.27 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCView has a total market cap of $286,112.27 and approximately $49.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BSCView has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00068511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.86 or 0.00117897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00071800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,235.54 or 0.99971886 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,806.65 or 0.06424480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars.

