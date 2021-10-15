BTIG Research Downgrades Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) to Neutral

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STIM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a current ratio of 11.65. The company has a market cap of $130.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.56.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. Equities analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Cascella bought 15,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $85,844.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth $3,691,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth $4,347,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth $124,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

