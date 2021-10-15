Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CEO Sells $98,397.46 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CEO Sharon Price John sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $98,397.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, October 11th, Sharon Price John sold 2,993 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $48,546.46.

On Friday, October 8th, Sharon Price John sold 21,974 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $368,064.50.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Sharon Price John sold 34,822 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $595,107.98.

NYSE:BBW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 129,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,297. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $256.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.63. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $94.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,546,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 268,565 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after acquiring an additional 266,043 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,751,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,516,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,537,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

