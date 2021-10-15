Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) fell 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.71. 2,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 334,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of -1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.21.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNR. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,462,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,303,000 after buying an additional 1,880,294 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,637,000 after purchasing an additional 304,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,122,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 866,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 813,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,907,000 after purchasing an additional 36,487 shares in the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.