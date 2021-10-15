BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 21.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,895.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $378,019. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $56.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.21. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

