Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 652 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,906,241,000 after purchasing an additional 132,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,583,000 after acquiring an additional 49,172 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after purchasing an additional 522,637 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.32.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $334.88. 8,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,797. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $221.73 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $360.09 and a 200 day moving average of $361.20.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

