Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,028 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 29.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

Shares of PM traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $99.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,692. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.95. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

