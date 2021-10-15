Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Update

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the September 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 554.0 days.

OTCMKTS CADLF opened at $3.70 on Friday. Cadeler A/S has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $4.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It operates two offshore jack up windfarm installation vessels under the Wind Orca and Wind Osprey The company was formerly known as Swire Blue Ocean A/S and changed its name to Cadeler A/S in October 2020.

