Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $816.64 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 125.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,348,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307,828 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.8% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Facebook were worth $816,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $7,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.31.

Shares of FB traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $324.73. 470,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,809,990. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $357.57 and a 200-day moving average of $338.82. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $915.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total value of $84,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,404,458 shares of company stock worth $864,378,907. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

