Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 564.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.37% of Micron Technology worth $357,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 15.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.01. 385,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,791,631. The stock has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.30 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average of $79.22.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

