Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 640,294 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 197.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 640,294 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.06% of NIKE worth $149,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,671 shares of company stock worth $11,230,087. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,573,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.80 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

