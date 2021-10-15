Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 313,641 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,610,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 313,641 shares during the period. Baxter International makes up about 1.3% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 1.52% of Baxter International worth $612,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 63.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth $86,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth $94,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAX stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.45. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

