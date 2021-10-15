Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 313,641 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,610,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 313,641 shares during the period. Baxter International makes up about 1.3% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 1.52% of Baxter International worth $612,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 63.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth $86,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth $94,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BAX stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.45. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32.
Several research analysts recently commented on BAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.
Baxter International Profile
Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.
