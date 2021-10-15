Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 82,431 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 812,222 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 82,431 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $198,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 108,379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 426,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $103,196,000 after buying an additional 150,787 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 27th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, FBN Securities increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.75. 109,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,372,589. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $263.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $290.64.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,034,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 789,178 shares of company stock valued at $204,460,681 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

