Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 864,323 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,818,109 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 864,323 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in General Motors were worth $285,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.2% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,286,000 after acquiring an additional 174,010 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 36.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 58,675 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $1,087,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 111.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at $4,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.32.

GM traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.43. 269,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,529,270. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.00. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. General Motors’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

