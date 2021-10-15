Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

CXBMF opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It involves in the operation of Primavera Gold-Copper, Santa Maria Gold, IAMGOLD, Centerra, and Rosita mining projects. The company was founded by Blayne B. Johnson on January 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.