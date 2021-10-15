California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Short Interest Update

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the September 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 41,207 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 768,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,366,000 after acquiring an additional 28,449 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of California BanCorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of California BanCorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in California BanCorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 807,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 51.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CALB opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. California BanCorp has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter.

California BanCorp Company Profile

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

