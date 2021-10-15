California Public Employees Retirement System Has $64.31 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,021 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Lennar worth $64,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

NYSE LEN opened at $98.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.