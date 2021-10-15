California Public Employees Retirement System Has $67.90 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 825,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,394 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in State Street were worth $67,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 120,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,645,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 343,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,272,000 after acquiring an additional 155,122 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STT stock opened at $91.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $94.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.