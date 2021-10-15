California Public Employees Retirement System Has $72.40 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,726,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 74,969 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of The Williams Companies worth $72,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 35.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 325.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $29.37 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

