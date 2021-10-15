California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 12,994 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,232 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 12,994 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Xilinx worth $80,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $165.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.23 and a fifty-two week high of $166.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.63 and a 200-day moving average of $137.97.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.31.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

