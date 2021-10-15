California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 15,559 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,559 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Hilton Worldwide worth $74,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $141.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.56. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.62 and a 12-month high of $145.25. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of -140.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

