Canaccord Genuity Increases Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target to GBX 245

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 245 ($3.20) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cairn Energy to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cairn Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 247.20 ($3.23).

Shares of CNE stock opened at GBX 192.70 ($2.52) on Wednesday. Cairn Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The firm has a market cap of £962.09 million and a PE ratio of -7.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 185.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

