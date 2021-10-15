Canaccord Genuity Lowers Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF) to Hold

Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of WNARF opened at $2.35 on Friday. Western Areas has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91.

Western Areas Company Profile

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

