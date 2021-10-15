Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Trading Down 15.2%

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW)’s stock price was down 15.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 471,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 290,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The stock has a market cap of C$24.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.36.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Castle mine consists of 19 claims, 34 leases, and two licenses covering an area of 2,815 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Silver Cobalt Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Silver Cobalt Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.