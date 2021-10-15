Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.83.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$51.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$20.31 and a 1 year high of C$51.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.59 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.1300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.64, for a total transaction of C$509,345.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,872,748.99. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.64, for a total value of C$992,798.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at C$5,345,373.35. Insiders sold a total of 182,205 shares of company stock worth $8,427,990 over the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

