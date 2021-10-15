CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes $148,000 Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 34.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 878,971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,650,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,894,000 after acquiring an additional 820,950 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 62.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,062,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,626,000 after acquiring an additional 790,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,233,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,388,000 after acquiring an additional 622,376 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

NYSE BDN opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

