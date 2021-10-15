Carbon (CRBN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.43 Million

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $4.43 million and $58,577.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00067789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00110883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00070673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,662.87 or 0.99930920 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,837.57 or 0.06219163 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.