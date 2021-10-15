Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Holdings Trimmed by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 25,038 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.83. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

