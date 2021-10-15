CargoX Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. CargoX has a total market cap of $47.38 million and approximately $112,187.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00043315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.73 or 0.00207434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00093728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,027 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

