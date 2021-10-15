Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Sets New 1-Year High at $215.63

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $215.63 and last traded at $215.63, with a volume of 208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.85.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.99. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.18%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,933.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $4,275,881.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

