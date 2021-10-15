Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CUK. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

CUK traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.14. 5,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,986. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUK. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,794,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $262,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

