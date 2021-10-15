Cartenna Capital LP Cuts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cartenna Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 16,924 shares during the quarter. Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 980.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,097 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after acquiring an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 10,682.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after acquiring an additional 398,131 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 100.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $228,625,000 after acquiring an additional 383,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 58.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,821,000 after acquiring an additional 334,501 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE:FDX traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $229.12. The stock had a trading volume of 42,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.91. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.