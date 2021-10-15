Cartenna Capital LP Purchases Shares of 40,620 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,620 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,000. Martin Marietta Materials makes up about 4.1% of Cartenna Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,490,000 after acquiring an additional 662,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,046,000 after buying an additional 144,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,691,000 after purchasing an additional 104,629 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,642,000 after buying an additional 96,168 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,475,000 after buying an additional 93,048 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.25.

MLM traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $363.98. 2,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,270. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.70 and a twelve month high of $391.76. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $366.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.06.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

