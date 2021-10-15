Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $360.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $350.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carvana’s FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Carvana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $349.79.

NYSE CVNA opened at $284.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $326.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.16. Carvana has a 12 month low of $179.24 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of -242.80 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 25,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.29, for a total value of $8,308,231.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $51,762.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,715,840.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 686,157 shares of company stock valued at $235,887,356. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new position in Carvana during the second quarter valued at $2,251,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at $74,698,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 74.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,767 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Carvana by 4.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. 54.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

