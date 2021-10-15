Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Casper Sleep in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.51). Wedbush also issued estimates for Casper Sleep’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Casper Sleep in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casper Sleep currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.57.

CSPR stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98. Casper Sleep has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $178.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 559.44% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $151.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 98.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 20,242 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

