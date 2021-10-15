CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Downgraded by Raymond James to Underperform

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTT. Citigroup cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

NYSE CTT traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 39,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $464.54 million, a PE ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 35.7% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 139,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 109.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 48,671 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 999,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 101,852 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

