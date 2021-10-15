Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Morgan Stanley

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.09% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.14.
CAT opened at $194.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.09. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $149.63 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.
In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
