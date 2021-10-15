Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Morgan Stanley

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.14.

CAT opened at $194.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.09. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $149.63 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

