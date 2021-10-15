Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $127.65 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.13.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.43%.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 193.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 35,144 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,776,000 after acquiring an additional 43,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

