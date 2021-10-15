Cboe Global Markets, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cboe Global Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.16 for the year.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $126.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.73 and its 200-day moving average is $116.13.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

