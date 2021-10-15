Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CLS opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51. Celestica has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Celestica from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celestica stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celestica were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

